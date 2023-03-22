Abd Karim: Visit to houses of worships of other faiths will not sway S’wak Muslims

KOTA SAMARAHAN (March 22): Sarawakian Muslims will never get proselytised to other religions should they ever get involved in Hannah Yeoh’s ministry programme of visits to houses of worship known as ‘Jom Ziarah’, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister believes that all Sarawakians understand the meaning of religious tolerance while it is a well known fact that Sarawakians of different faiths have always mingled with each other everywhere, even at religious places of worship.

He was commenting on the recent controversy over the ‘Jom Ziarah’ programme organised by an agency under the federal Youth and Sports Ministry, pointing out that Sarawakians have always done that and there is thus never an issue of proselytisation when ever Sarawakians visit places of worship which are different from their own faith.

“Because of that, I just could not understand why do our compatriots in Peninsular Malaysia make such a big fuss about people visiting religious places of worship which are of different faiths from their own,” he said in his speech during the official launching ceremony of the Roxy Hotel at Aiman 2 Commercial Centre here today.

Following what has happened to Yeoh, he thus recommended that those who see themselves as knowledgeable in Islam from Peninsular Malaysia to learn from those who are of the same faith in Sarawak because what has happened to Yeoh should not happen in the first place.

He asserted that Malaysia has always been promoting racial and religious tolerance and the allegations of proselytisation against Muslim youths through her ministry’s programme of visits to houses do not reflect that at all.

“How could one be proselytised by just visiting a religious place of worship? I believe the human faith is strong and one could not get proselytised by just merely visiting a house of worship.

“If that is really the case, then there will be many Sarawakian Muslims who converted to other religions because it is normal for Sarawakians to visit other places of worship.

“Many Muslims in Sarawak even went to Christian missionary schools and they remain Muslim after attending those schools. So for me, the allegation towards Yeoh is unacceptable in Malaysia,” he said.

Abdul Karim thus voiced his support for Yeoh, even though Yeoh does not come from the same political party as his, because he believes that Yeoh did no wrong through her ministry’s programme of visits to houses of worship.

On Mar 14, Malay Mail reported that Yeoh had denied allegations of proselytisation against Muslim youths through her ministry’s programme of visits to houses of worship.

The news report also quoted Yeoh as saying data also showed no Muslim youths were registered in a programme called Projek Artikel 11 organised by Impact Malaysia, which had so far visited the Federal Territory Mosque and Gurdwara Sahib Shah Alam this month.

The visits to houses of worship under the programme is also known as ‘Jom Ziarah’ while the organiser of the programme, Impact Malaysia, on the other hand describes itself as a social impact initiative of Impact Integrated, an agency under the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Article 11 refers to the provision in the Federal Constitution which guarantees freedom of religion.

The programme prompted allegations by Negeri Sembilan Muafakat Nasional chairman Badrul Hisham Shaharin (better known as Che’gu Bard), who labelled the event as “Christian evangelist has started its work”.

Yeoh has since lodged a police report through her political secretary against the allegations made by Che’gu Bard.