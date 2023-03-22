AirAsia offers low airfares, extra flights domestically for Hari Raya

MIRI (March 22): AirAsia, under its Fixed Fares Campaign, will be offering one-way flight tickets for as low as RM199 with additional flights for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration this April.

According to a statement by the Sarawak Transport Ministry, the announcement was made following a discussion between AirAsia’s headquarters management and Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin through an online meeting at the ministry’s office in Kuching on Tuesday (March 21).

Lee, who had paid a visit to AirAsia Berhad’s Sarawak Affairs Relations Officer Hamdan Mohamad at his office prior to today’s online meeting, highlighted the people’s concerns on increase in flight fares during festivals and school holidays period.

The discussion between the Transport Ministry and AirAsia also revolved on the latter’s social and economic roles, and of the possibility for Air Asia to provide additional domestic flights during the festive and school holidays.

AirAsia’s management in the Zoom meeting announced the launching of the Fixed Fares Campaign as one of its initiatives to curb flight fares hike during festivals and also in response to the state Ministry of Transport’s call for airlines to adopt the corporate social responsible practices in the aviation industry.

Through this campaign, AirAsia hoped that flight fares are capped at affordable prices to ensure that all Sarawakians are able to return home for the festive and school holidays.

The extra flights scheduled on four different dates – April 19, 21, 28 and 30 will cater for 16 routes covering Kuching (KCH), Johor Bahru (JHB), Miri (MYY), Sibu (SBW), Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Bintulu (BTU).

The 16 additional routes are KCH-JHB (AK 9417); JHB-KCH (AK 9416); JHB-MYY (AK 9012); MYY- JHB (AK 9013); JHB-MYY (AK 9012); MYY-JHB (AK 9013); JHB-SBW (AK 9037); SBW-JHB (AK 9038); KCH-KUL (AK 9212); KUL-KCH (AK 9213); KUL-SBW (AK 9876); SBW-KUL (AK 9877); KUL-MYY (AK 9644); MYY-KUL (AK 9645); KUL-BTU (AK 9242); and BTU-KUL (AK 9243).

Also present at the meeting were Ministry’s permanent secretary Dato Alice Jawan; AirAsia’s Aviation Division head Zulkarnain Rosli and Aviation Division technical advisor Sio Yew Hua.