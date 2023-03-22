Almost 7,000 medical officers, specialists resigned from MoH since 2018, says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR (March 22): A total of 6,036 medical officers and 890 specialist doctors at the Health Ministry resigned from service between 2018 and 2022, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Health Minister Senator Lukanisman Awang Sauni said a total of 1,651 pharmacy officers at the ministry also quit their job during the same period.

He said the reasons for their resignation, among others, were to join the private sector and statutory bodies, personal reasons, accepting offers to become lecturers in public and private educational institutions, furthering their studies, health problems, migrating abroad and opening their own clinic or pharmacy.

“MoH is also aware that their resignation is also due to the atmosphere or work environment at the ministry. I see this issue as universal, we cannot prevent them from migrating for better income and a more conducive work environment,” he said during the question and answer session.

He was responding to a question from Senator Md Nasir Hashim who wanted the know the reasons for medical doctors and pharmacists quitting their jobs at government hospitals.

However, he said, there were also cases where the medical officers resigned because they felt bullied while on duty, as well as due to work pressure.

“In such cases, we are prepared to help them and the ministry is also looking for solutions to address the bullying incidents,” he said. – Bernama