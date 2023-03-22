Anwar on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia

PUTRAJAYA (March 22): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake an official visit to Saudi Arabia from March 22-24 at the invitation of the Kingdom’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Salman Al Saud.

This will be Anwar’s maiden visit to the Kingdom after being sworn in as the country’s 10th Prime Minister last November.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to have audiences with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Mohammed Salman Al Saud, a statement from the Foreign Ministry said.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also hold engagement sessions with the business communities, as well as Malaysian diaspora in Saudi Arabia.

The visit reflects the special bond and long-standing relationship with the Kingdom and will provide an excellent opportunity for both sides to elevate bilateral relations and cooperation, guided by mutual interests in various areas, according to the statement.

Saudi Arabia remains Malaysia’s largest trading partner and the largest source of imports in the West Asian region. The total trade in 2022 was valued at RM45.52 billion (US$10.26 billion), an increase of 159.2 per cent, compared to RM17.56 billion (US$4.23 billion) in 2021.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as well as Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and senior government officials during the visit. — Bernama