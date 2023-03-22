Bau security guard jailed 8 years for raping 14-year-old

KUCHING (March 22): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a construction site security guard to eight years’ jail and three strokes of the cane for raping a then 14-year-old girl.

Judge Musli Ab Hamid, convicted Jowiney Kiom, 31, from Krokong, Bau on his own guilty plea.

The judge also ordered for his jail sentence to take effect from today and for him to undergo counselling during his detention as provided under Section 26 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act (SOACA) 2017.

Musli also ordered for Jowiney to be placed under police supervision for three years after serving his sentence, pursuant to Section 27 of the SOACA 2017.

The security guard was charged under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term up to 20 years and caning upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a hut in Bau between October 2021 and February 2022.

Based on the facts of case, a doctor lodged a police report after she conducted a medical examination on the girl, who had complained of period issues.

It is understood that the girl’s grandmother had brought her to a hospital for a check-up, which found that she was about five months pregnant.

Jowiney was arrested on June 17, 2022.

The girl gave birth to a baby boy on Sept 26, 2022, and a DNA test confirmed Jowiney to be the biological father of the baby.

DPP Ruvinasini Pandian prosecuted while Jowiney was unrepresented by legal counsel.