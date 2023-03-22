Cops nab Sg Maong convenience store gang robbery suspects

KUCHING (March 22): Padawan police have arrested four individuals believed to have been involved in a gang-robbery at a 24-hour Pasar Sungai Maong Lama convenience store yesterday.

In a statement, Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the two men and two women aged between 21 and 42 years were arrested in separate areas.

He said around 12.05am yesterday, an 18-year-old cashier was working alone at the premises when he was approached by a man wearing a blue helmet purporting to be a customer.

“When he was about to pay for the items at the counter, the suspect pretended to say that he left his money in a car parked outside the store. The suspect exited and returned to the store, went to the counter area and instructed the victim not to move.

“The suspect took the valuables at the counter and some cash and then fled in a blue vehicle,” he said, adding the other three suspects were in the vehicle.

Following the robbery, the victim, who was unhurt, lodged a police report.

The stolen items were three handphones, a tablet, and RM1,556.

Padawan Criminal Investigation Department personnel arrested the suspects from Kampung Semerah Padi, RPR Batu Kawa, Kampung Haji Baki, and Kampung Semera Ulu Sadong Jaya at two separate locations around 10am yesterday.

“The first two suspects were arrested based on a tip-off from the public, while the other two arrests were made following information from the first two suspects,” Abang Zainal said.

Background checks found the two male suspects have previous criminal records related to drug offences, while the two female suspects have no past criminal records.

Among items seized from the suspects were a vehicle, RM155, a machete, handphones, a helmet, several vehicle licence plates, a walkie-talkie, an Allen key, clothes, shoes, and a bag.

The preliminary investigation found that the main suspect was the man from Kampung Haji Baki, who was arrested at a bus stop at Jalan Song.

“It was also confirmed by the victim during the identification process that the suspect from Kampung Haji Baki was the one who robbed the convenience store,” said Abang Zainal.

All four suspects will be remanded in court today to assist with the investigation under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the same suspect from Kampung Haji Baki is believed to have robbed another 24-hour convenience store at Lapangan Terbang here on March 18, which was reported at the Kota Sentosa police station.

“At around 7.15am, while the 26-year-old victim who was working alone at the premises, she was approached by a man wearing a baseball cap and wearing a face mask, who was pretending to buy snacks.

“The modus operandi are the same, where the suspect said he forgot the money in the car and came back later, went straight to the counter and threatened the victim. The suspect took the items on the table with some amount of cash, and fled in a vehicle,” related Abang Zainal.

He said the victim reported seeing another person in the vehicle when the suspect fled the premises, but was unable to identify the person.

The items stolen were two handphones and RM296.

“Once we have completed the investigation on the first case that happened at a convenience store at Pasar Sungai Maong Lama, we will make an arrest on the same suspect in connection with this case at Lorong 2A1B Jalan Lapangan Terbang,” added Abang Zainal.

The case has been classified under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.