Covid-19 food aid funds never chanelled to assemblymen, court told

KUCHING (March 22): The High Court here yesterday was told that the funds for the Covid-19 food aid drive in 2020 were never channeled to any assemblymen, be it the government or opposition.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said that assemblymen were not allowed to receive the funds unlike Minor Rural Project (MRP) and Rural Transformation Project (RTP) funds.

“The food aid funds were instead channelled to the Divisional Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) in compliance with financial regulations,” she said during re-examination conducted by Shankar Ram Asnani, representing plaintiff Deputy Premier Dato Sri Sim Kui Hian.

Fatimah was the fifth witness in the defamation suit filed by Dr Sim against Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen in relation to Dr Sim’s alleged failure to manage the food aid funds in 2020.

After being called as a witness before Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab for almost a week, Fatimah finally finished giving her testimony yesterday.

Fatimah added that none of the assemblymen, be it from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) or the Opposition, were part of DDMC Kuching but that did not mean they could not participate in the distribution of the food aid.

“When they participate, they would know what is happening on the ground, that DDMC manages the food aid – from purchasing the food aid, choice of food aid, recipients of the food aid, transportation of the food aid to the recipients and payment for the food aid,” she added.

During cross-examination by the defendant’s counsel Michael Kong earlier, Fatimah said the purchase and payment of food aid was done by the DDMC.

Referring to an exhibit during the proceedings, she also testified that no opposition constituency was denied from receiving funds which were channeled to DDMC.

“For instance, N68 Tanjong Batu which is an opposition constituency (at the time) – RM400,000 was given to the constituency. This shows that opposition constituencies are not deprived of the funds.

“The Bintulu DDMC received a total of RM1.4 million for distribution to N66 Murum, N67 Jepak, N69 Kemena, N70 Samalaju, N60 Kakus, N65 Belaga and N68 Tanjong Batu,” she added.

In 2020, Dr Sim, who is Sarawak United People’s Party president, filed the suit after Chong alleged that the deputy premier had failed to manage food aid worth RM800,000 meant for four Opposition-held state constituencies – Padungan, Batu Lintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

Assisting Shankar were Russell Lim and Yu Ying Ying, while Kong was assisted by Chong Siew Chiang and Brenda Chong.