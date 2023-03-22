Dayak planters want EU to exclude Borneo’s smallholders from deforestation due diligence process

MIRI (March 22): The Dayak Oil Palm Planters Association (Doppa) has called on the European Union to exclude Sarawak and Borneo’s smallholders from the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) due diligence process, which will come into effect in the coming months.

In a statement today, Doppa secretary Incham Serdim labelled the requirement as being totally unfair and unethical to the livelihoods of indigenous farmers and not just smalltime oil palm planters.

He said Doppa has always been consistent in all its engagements with the EU that typical oil palm smallholders in Sarawak are not carrying out deforestation but instead farming their Native Customary Rights (NCR) land, which were previously used for padi cultivation.

“The problem is with the definition of forest by FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) which is used by the EU is an area of 0.5 ha or more with trees of five metres in height,” said Incharm, adding Doppa signed a petition on March 15 protesting the EUDR.

He pointed out that the Dayak indigenous people of Sarawak and Borneo in general had been practising shifting cultivation for centuries and their farm lands are allowed to fallow between eight and 15 years before the farmer returns to the land using the slash and burn method.

Shifting cultivation has gradually died down in the last three decades coinciding with the introduction of oil palm as a cash crop that provides a stable and reasonable income to sustain livelihoods and rural communities, he said.

According to him, exclusion from the EUDR requirement is warranted as unlike big corporations that have access to funds, a typical rural farmer only starts planting oil palm if he has spare cash.

He said presently there are still many would-be oil palm planters out there wanting to uplift their families’ socioeconomic status.

Meanwhile, Doppa is happy with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Primary Industries and Commodities Dato Sri Fadillah Yusoff’s statement that that oil palm smallholders should be exempted from the EUDR due diligence process.

“We fully support that statement as smallholders in the first place only plant oil palm on existing or previous agriculture lands,” Incham said.

The EUDR is the new EU step to limit deforestation caused by forestry and agricultural activities all over the world. It seeks new mandatory due diligence requirements for EU businesses due in 2024, massively expanding upon the scope of, and eventually replacing, the EU Timber Regulation (EUTR).