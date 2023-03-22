Deputy Premiers get hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai as part of S’wak’s green mobility, energy initiatives

KUCHING (March 22): Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian have each received a hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai sedan from SEDC Energy to be used as their official cars as part of Sarawak’s green mobility and green energy initiatives.

The handover ceremony, held in the compound of Wisma Bapa Malaysia this morning, was witnessed by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who received his own unit of Toyota Mirai in January this year.

According to Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Hussain, these cars are among the five units that SEDC Energy have purchased from UMW Toyota Motor earlier, including the one handed over to Abang Johari and one for SEDC Energy.

On whether other state ministers will be getting a unit each, he said there is no such plan yet as UMW Toyota had only allocated five units for Malaysia.

“Actually these cars were meant for the federal government, but they don’t have hydrogen (fuel) over there, so all five were distributed to Sarawak.

“Maybe next year, if we get the allocation, we will distribute them to other ministers,” he told reporters after the handover ceremony.

Abdul Aziz said SEDC Energy aims to popularise the use of hydrogen-powered vehicles once they get more, not only from Toyota but other companies that produce hydrogen cars such as Hyundai.

He said SEDC Energy is building more refuelling stations, with five flagship stations planned in Kuching including Darul Hana and Batu Kawa.

“In the pipeline are stations in Bintulu, Miri, Sibu, and Sri Aman, while for others we will do it on a DODO (Dealer Owned Dealer Operated) basis,” he said.

In a press release, SEDC Energy said the presence of the Toyota Mirai in the Sarawak government fleet goes hand-in-hand with the aspirations of the Sarawak government to become the nation’s leader in green energy.

“The vehicles provide an avenue for the Sarawak government to evaluate and develop long-term sustainable solutions for the greenification of the existing government fleets, and provide opportunities to further study the potential of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) technology for the expansion of low-carbon economy which prioritise compact size, efficiency, and productivity to support current mobility needs.

“The addition of the Toyota Mirai to the Sarawak government leadership fleet shows the commitment of the Premier and Deputy Premiers in walking the talk to realise the state’s sustainable green economy transition by 2030,” it said.

SEDC, through its wholly owned subsidiary SEDC Energy, aspires to pave the way for a zero-emissions future in Sarawak by showcasing the ability and creating awareness to the public for the mitigation of climate change in mobility through New Energy Vehicles.