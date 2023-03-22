Ex-Josephians reminisce ‘good old days’ at reunion in Kuching

KUCHING (March 22): It was a blast for 50 former students of St Joseph’s School (Class 1964-1974), now in their mid-60s, during a reunion dinner held at Kuching Waterfront Hotel here recently.

The event was hosted by alumnus Johnson Tan, the group managing director of SCR Corporation Group of Companies, which own the Singapore Chicken Rice, Yummy Express and Chicago 7 fast-food restaurant chains.

His fellow ‘old boys’ came from all over Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia, with some flying down from Brunei and Australia for the occasion.

The night was filled with nostalgic conversations especially among those who had lost touch with the rest after leaving school.

Many have gone on to become professionals such as doctors, accountants, lawyers, teachers, architects and quantity surveyors, with some having served as senior government officers, and a few having achieved success as company managers and businessmen.

Most of them, however, are retired.

The event commenced with them singing the anthem of their alma mater, followed by a one-minute silence in remembrance for all their classmates and teachers who had passed on.

The band ‘Highlanders’ was in attendance to belt out ‘oldies’ comprising hits by Cliff Richard, Lobo, Elvis Presley, Teresa Teng, Bonnie M and many other popular acts of the yesteryears.

As the evening drew to a close, a lucky draw session was run with cash prizes sponsored by Tan.

Every guest was also given ‘angpow’ (red packet containing cash), more as a wish for longevity and good health.

Many of the ‘Old Josephians’ had promised to be back for the reunion next year.