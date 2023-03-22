Former rep says distribution of food aid in Padungan ‘fast and effective’

KUCHING (March 22): Former Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei testified at the High Court here today that the distribution process of the Covid-19 food aid in 2020 in his former constituency was fast and effective.

Wong is the ninth witness in the defamation suit filed by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian (plaintiff) against Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen (defendant).

Wong was cross-examined by Chong’s counsel Michael Kong who asked him how fast the distribution process of the food aid was in the opposition held constituencies (Padungan, Pending, Batu Lintang and Kota Sentosa).

“I have a personal knowledge about my own constituency, in essence, Padungan, it was fast and effective in terms of distribution of the food aid.

“Even upon the distribution of the food aid the minister in-charge of welfare, namely Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, personally telephoned me one early morning to ask whether there were any more persons in need of food aid in my constituency because the Divisional Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) and the ministry wanted to ensure that all those in need were well taken care of.

“With that gesture I appreciated the minister’s personal attention to the people in my constituency and I was requested by the minister concerned to get more names for the purpose of the food aid to be distributed to them, which my team and myself personally had gone down again to identify those persons who are in need and the names were further submitted to DDMC,” said Wong.

Kong further asked Wong to tell the court by when the food aid using the RM200,000 allocation was fully distributed to the people in Padungan after he (Wong) labelled the distribution process for the constituency ‘fast and efficient’.

Wong said he could not remember the exact time but it was during the movement control order (MCO) when they were all busy handling the pandemic issue on the ground.

“What I can remember vividly is that even before I asked for follow-up with DDMC relating to the distribution of food aid in my constituency, my people on the ground have received food aid and there were no further calls from them to ask when the food aid would be received.

“Even before I followed up about the distribution, Fatimah called me prior and asked me for more names if I have any because the names that DDMC has received have all been given the food aid.

“I would like to explain on the demography of the Padungan constituency. It is in the old part of Kuching city which comprises mostly commercial shophouses and several residential areas,” Wong said.

Kong: I am not asking you to give us the exact date when all the food aid using the RM200,000 fund allocation was fully disbursed to the people in Padungan. I am asking you to give us indication because you used the words ‘fast and efficient’. We want to know what you mean by ‘fast and efficient’ because they bear a different meaning to different people.

Wong: As I have explained just now the distribution process was fast and efficient even before the people on the ground called to follow up, and that they have already received it. I can’t recall the time when it was fully distributed, therefore I used that benchmark as indication as what was asked in the question.

Kong: Would it be two weeks after April 3, 2020 or three weeks or even four weeks?

Wong: For food aid it is a matter of urgency, it cannot be more than two weeks. Definitely within a week or half a week.

Kong: In your answer, you also mentioned that the fifth witness (Fatimah) had personally contacted you through the phone to discuss about the name list of recipients for food aid in N9 Padungan. Did she ever invite you to be part of DDMC?

Wong: She didn’t invite me to be part of the DDMC, but invited me to participate in contributing the food aid in my constituency.

Wong further told the court that he was not personally involved in the physical distribution of the food aid, which were purchased using the RM200,000 fund allocation granted by the Sarawak government, saying the process was all done by DDMC.

In 2020, Dr Sim, who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, filed the suit after Chong alleged that Dr Sim had failed to manage food aid worth RM800,000 meant for four opposition-held state constituencies – Padungan, Batu Lintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

Representing Dr Sim is lawyer Shankar Ram Asnani, who is assisted by Russell Lim and Yu Ying Ying. Chong is represented by lawyers Kong, Chong Siew Chiang and Brenda Chong.

The defamation suit is being heard before Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab.