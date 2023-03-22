Go for Science Stream, explore STEM, minister calls on Sarawakian students

KOTA SAMARAHAN (March 22): A renewed call has been made for students in Sarawak to go for Science Stream.

In encouraging them, Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn said this would open the opportunity for the students to explore and develop their skills and knowledge in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

“Statistics show that the number of students entering the Science Stream in Sarawak is still relatively low, and we need to work together to change this.

“By entering Science Stream, students would have the opportunity to explore and develop their skills in areas such as mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology, which are crucial in future careers across various fields, including data science,” he said in his speech for the closing ceremony of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Mathematics Challenge (UMaCH) 2023 at its campus here yesterday.

In his message read by the Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Sagah hailed data science as ‘an emerging field, utilising mathematical and statistical methods to analyse and interpret complex data sets.

“And with the increasing use of technology in various sectors, the demand for data scientists is on the rise.

“Therefore, it is essential that Sarawakian students are equipped with strong mathematical skills towards pursuing careers in this field and contributing to the growth and development of the country.”

On UMaCH 2023, Sagah said the programme was the first to be held in Unimas and it was designed by the university’s data science centre.

He commended the efforts by those in the centre, describing the UMaCH as an excellent platform to promote interest in mathematics and inspire students to pursue careers in STEM fields.

“I am truly inspired by the innovative research that Unimas has, and I have no doubt that all these would have a significant impact not only in Sarawak, but throughout the world.

“The UMaCh project showcased here today is testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of the researchers and students at Unimas.

“I am pleased to see the strong collaboration between Unimas and my ministry.

“This partnership is essential in ensuring successful impact on STEM education in Sarawak. We must continue to invest in our schools, teachers and students to ensure that they have the resources and the support needed to excel in STEM subjects.

“We must also work together to develop innovative strategies that make science education more engaging, relevant, and accessible to all students, regardless of their background or circumstances.”

Meanwhile, Sagah also congratulated all the UMaCH 2023 participants for their outstanding performance and in this regard, he expressed hope that the challenge had inspired them to continue developing their mathematical skills and nurturing their ‘passion for this fascinating subject’.

“I commend Unimas for having successfully designed this challenge for the young people, and I encourage the university continue running this project.

“I look forward to continuing our efforts in promoting mathematics education and STEM development in Sarawak, and I hope to see even more talented students in future UMaCh editions,” he added.