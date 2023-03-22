Hannah Yeoh says made a target in ‘Jom Ziarah’ programme because she’s ‘a Chinese, DAP and Christian’

KUALA LUMPUR (March 22): Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh today said she has been made a target for criticism because of her ethnicity, her political association, and her religion.

The Segambut MP was commenting on the recent controversy over the “Jom Ziarah” programme organised by an agency under her ministry that seeks to foster and promote interfaith understanding and harmony by taking youths to visit different houses of worship.

“I would like to assure everyone here, I know many of you have come across various accusations levelled against me recently, and that I do hope our relationship as MP and constituents would continue to persevere,” she said during a visit to a mosque in Taman Tun Dr Ismail this morning to hand over cash contributions for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Yeoh who trained as a lawyer said she understood clearly what the Federal Constitution and laws in Malaysia entailed, adding that she has been an elected representative since 2008.

She was first elected as an assemblyman before becoming an MP for Segambut in 2018, which she defended successfully in GE15 last November.

“I truly understand what the law says and I will never do something against it.

“The programme has existed since the PN government,” she said, referring to the Perikatan Nasional coalition, and adding “but I am now being made a target because I am a Chinese, [from]DAP and a Christian”. – Malay Mail

