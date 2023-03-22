Home Minister: Najib given permission to undergo medical treatment at KL Hospital

PUTRAJAYA (March 22): Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today confirmed that Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been given a release for a few days to undergo medical treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL).

He said that the former prime minister had obtained permission from the Prisons Department for that purpose.

“This is a normal request where I was informed by the director-general of Prisons that he (Najib) was taken to the hospital to undergo treatment,” he told a press conference after attending the Home Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Saifuddin Nasution also stressed that all detainees have the right to receive treatment and that the matter would be managed by the Prisons Department.

It was reported yesterday that Najib received treatment at HKL a few days ago, believed to be due to a lung infection.

In August last year, Najib began a 12-year prison sentence after losing his final appeal against his conviction on multiple counts of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for the misappropriation of SRC International funds. – Bernama