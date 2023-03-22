KK has something special to offer to swimmers

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 22): Three West Malaysians swam 20 kilometers to the five surrounding islands of Gaya, Sapi, Manukan, Sulug and Mamutik from Tanjung Aru.

Wee-Li Chong, Ng Choon Keith and Mohd Zaimar decided on the unprecedented open water swim on March 18, starting from the Tanjung Aru beach.

Wee-Li told the Borneo Post that they started swimming from Tanjung Aru Beach to the Gaya Island at 6.30am, which is about six kilometers away.

“The first stage of the sea was calm. After that we headed from Gaya to Sapi, about a kilometer away, and it was also fine. But as the day progressed, by noon, the sea became choppy and it became challenging.

“From Sapi we swam to Manukan. The landing at the Manukan beach was quite difficult because the current was pushing up; the current was worst from Manukan to Suluk, and we had to use all our strength to overcome the current,” he said.

Nevertheless, Wee-Li said that all of them thought that the five islands in Kota Kinabalu were rare gems.

“I don’t think there are such islands in Malaysia and they are so close to the city. There is a lot of option for open sea swimmers,” he said.

The close proximity to the State capital was also an advantage as this allowed access to logistics and transport, and in the event of an emergency, it would be easier to access assistance, he said.

He thanked the Borneo Paddle Monkeys which managed the 20-kilometer swim and also provided security to a group of five stand-up paddlers who escorted the swimmers along the way.

Safety was also provided by the Kinabalu Yacht Club, and island landing permits were provided by the Sabah Parks.

“It seems that Sabah, and Kota Kinabalu more specifically, have something special to offer to swimmers that West Malaysia doesn’t have. Where can you find a group of five islands close to one another, and only a few minutes from the capital? On top of that our waters here are in general quite clean and safe, which makes it perfect for swimming.

“The use of Borneo Paddle Monkeys’ stand-up paddlers to escort the swimmers is also new, and is proving ideal. No boat engine smell and noise, plus stand-up paddlers, because they are standing up, are more visible and safe than kayakers as they are higher above the water.”

“This has a lot of potential for the sports tourism of Sabah, and we hope that the local Tourism and Sports Ministries will look into it,” he said.