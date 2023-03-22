Lee calls on AirAsia to restore Kuching-Shenzen route

MIRI (March 22): Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin is urging AirAsia to reintroduce its return flight from Kuching to Shenzhen which was terminated after only one year of operation.

He said his ministry has received requests from the business and tourism industry players, as well as logistics stakeholders, to restore direct flight routes to China.

“My ministry has sought the views of the business and tourism industry and also the logistics stakeholders, where all of them view the need to reinstate the direct return flight from Kuching to Shenzhen,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, AirAsia under its fixed fares campaign will offer one-way flight tickets for as low as RM199 with additional flights to Sarawak for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration next month.

A statement released by Lee’s ministry said the announcement was made following a discussion between the minister and AirAsia during an online meeting on Tuesday.

The extra flights for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration are for 16 routes scheduled on April 19, 21, 28 and 30.

They are Kuching-Johor Bahru (AK 9417), Johor Bahru-Kuching (AK 9416), Johor Bahru-Miri (AK 9012), Miri-Johor Bahru (AK 9013), Johor Bahru-Miri (AK 9012), Miri-Johor Bahru (AK 9013), Johor Bahru-Sibu (AK 9037), Sibu-Johor Bahru (AK 9038), Kuching-Kuala Lumpur (AK 9212), Kuala Lumpur-Kuching (AK 9213), Kuala Lumpur-Sibu (AK 9876), Sibu-Kuala Lumpur (AK 9877), Kuala Lumpur-Miri (AK 9644), Miri- Kuala Lumpur (AK 9645), Kuala Lumpur- Bintulu (AK 9242) and Bintulu-Kuala Lumpur (AK 9243).

The ministry said Lee during the discussion highlighted the people’s concerns regarding the increase in flight fares during festivals and school holiday periods.

Joining Lee in the meeting were his ministry’s permanent secretary Dato Alice Jawan, Aviation Division head Zulkarnain Rosli, and Aviation Division technical advisor Sio Yew Hua.

Prior to the online meeting, Lee and his delegation paid a visit to AirAsia Berhad’s Sarawak Affairs Relations Officer Hamdan Mohamad at the latter’s office.