Master English in addition to STEM subjects, Sagah tells students

KUCHING (March 22): Students should strive to master the English language in addition to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects, said Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

He said English, as a lingua franca, is a language that is often used in the fields of science and technology, especially engineering, computer science, genetics and medicine.

“In the context of Sarawak, the letter ‘E’ in STEM also symbolises ‘English’ in addition to ‘Engineering’ in view of Sarawak’s emphasis on English proficiency in schools.

“With good English proficiency, students will be able to explore and gain new knowledge without the need to wait for translation.

“They will also be able to keep pace with the rapidly changing technology landscape and as such, won’t lag behind when compared to developed countries.

“If you want to learn a new technology, you will most likely need to read in English,” he said in a text speech read by his deputy Datuk Francis Harden Hollis here today.

Harden was representing Sagah at the handing over ceremony of SK Merpati Jepang’s new administrative block and upgraded academic block which was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Sagah said Sarawak has introduced a programme for Teaching and Learning Science and Mathematics in English, also known as the Dual Language Programme (DLP) Sarawak since 2020.

“DLP Sarawak is currently being implemented from Year 1 to Year 4 in 1,048 primary schools in Sarawak, which is the only state in Malaysia that has not only successfully implemented the programme in all national primary schools but also provided large allocations through a long-term commitment to train our Mathematics and Science teachers consistently and continuously.

“This is in addition to providing textbooks, activity books, guide books for teachers as well as PdP (implementation of teaching and learning) support materials such as the National Geographic Learning series books which have already been distributed to all primary schools in Sarawak,” he said.

He added that his ministry remains committed to ensuring the success of DLP Sarawak for the benefit of Sarawak and its people despite receiving criticisms and pessimistic views throughout the implementation of this programme.

On another matter, Sagah said the Sarawak government has provided a large allocation through the People’s Project to develop schools in the state that are in urgent need for relocation, repair works or new building blocks or facilities.

He said among those that have been approved by the state included SK Ulu Segan in Bintulu, SK Maludam in Betong, SK Pulo in Kuching, SK Penasu in Daro as well as SK Merpati Jepang.

“These projects are worth approximately RM160 million in total and all of them will be completed within the next two years,” he said.

He said as the client agency, his ministry will be working closely with technical agencies such as the Public Works Department (JKR), Land and Survey Department and local authorities from the pre-construction stage onwards in project planning, designing, site identification, and facilitation of approval in application matters, among others.

“This will continue up to the construction stage where we are ready to coordinate, find solutions for any problems faced by the projects and closely monitor the projects’ progress to ensure that they are completed according to schedule and finally delivered to the State Education Department in perfect condition and as promised,” he said.

Also present were Advisor (Education) in the Premier’s Office Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong, Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki, Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development permanent secretary Azmi Bujang, JKR Sarawak director Richard Tajan, and SK Merpati Jepang Parent-Teacher Association chairman Dato Dr Zaiedi Suhaili.