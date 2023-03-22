Mohd Zamharie Bujang wins men’s singles of Datu Mustapha Besar tennis tourney

KUCHING (March 22): Mohd Zamharie Bujang won the men’s singles title of the Datu Mustapha Besar tennis tournament that was recently held at the Kompleks Tenis Tan Sri Bujang Nor at Jalan Demak in Petra Jaya.

The tournament’s top seed outplayed the second seed Mohd Nadzim Khaidir 6-0, 6-2 in the final to walk away with the challenge trophy, winner’s trophy and RM250.

Mohd Nadzim received RM150 while the fourth seed Mohd Noor Ikhwan Mohd Yunus and third seed Saladin Kusaidi were joint third, with each getting RM75.

Whereas the losing quarterfinalists Emir Effendy Erwin Effendy, Zulhan Matlin, Rafft Paun and Hamdan Ahmad each received RM50.

The winner and runner-up of the losers’ pool were Danison Manium and Mohd Ehsan Abdul Rahman who received RM50 and RM30 respectively.

The men’s doubles crown was captured by Hamdan Ahmad and Sap Jilan who defeated Saladin Kusaidi and Mohd Zamharie Bujang 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

They collected RM300 and winner’s trophy while Saladin and Zamharie received RM160.

In joint third were Khaidir Nor-Mohamad Nadzim Khaidir and Badarudin Ramli-Mohd Saiffudin Hamka Adam who each received RM80 whereas the losing finalists were Ismail Taha-Mohamad Alek, Mohd Fuad Nazri Awang-Raffy Paun, Saberi Rambli-Abdurahim Mohatar and Mohd Rizzuan Yaman-Mohd Noor Ikhwan who each received RM50.

The winner and runners-up of the losers’ pool doubles were Muhd Ehsan -Emir Effendy and Sepori Raffae-Mohd Safri Abdullah who were awarded RM60 and RM40 respectively.

The tournament also witnessed the renaming of PTBS Court 2 to Awang Hashim Awang Bujang Court in recognition of his contribution to PTBS.

Prizes were given away by Positive Impressions principal consultant Mohamad Ariff Azahari who was Sarawak junior champion in 1986.