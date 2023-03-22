NGOs: Native communities welcome steps taken to realise Upper Baram Forest Area projects

MIRI (March 22): The native communities from the Upper Baram Forest Area (UBFA) welcome the steps taken to realise the UBFA projects, according to three non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

In a joint statement, the NGOs, namely SAVE Rivers, Keruan Organisation, Bruno Manser Fonds and The Borneo Project, said the indigenous representatives handed over a declaration to the Sarawak Forest Department and a representative from the International Tropical Timber Organization (ITTO) during the UBFA meeting in Kuching on March 20.

“The declaration sets forth the hopes and vision for the Upper Baram Forest Area (UBFA) project(s) — the first Indigenous-led and co-managed protected area of its kind in Sarawak.

“The declaration also puts in place safeguards around conservation and Indigenous rights, including that the core forest zone of the UBFA must be protected from encroachment. It also calls for official recognition of Indigenous land rights over the area.”

Erang Ngang from the Kenyah Jamok Community of Long Tungan, said the Baram communities are eager for the projects to begin and the meeting with the Sarawak Forest Department and ITTO was the next step forward in this unique multi-stakeholder approach that saw previously adversarial parties coming together for the future of the Baram.

“This opens the door for years of investment into our villages, in the form that we actually want, not decided by someone else,” added Bilong from Long Sait.

The ITTO and Sarawak Forest Department had on March 20 signed agreements to initiate two projects aimed at improving the management of the UBFA.

Sarawak Forest Department director Datu Hamden Mohammed said the UBFA proposal arose from the communities themselves, and the ITTO funding has been crucial in getting it off the ground.

“The implementation of the UBFA project will complement the adjacent Pulong Tau National Park in conserving biodiversity and support the sustainable livelihoods of people in those communities,” he said.

One of the projects has a total cost of US$1.39 million, of which ITTO — with support from the government of Japan, the City of Basel (Switzerland), and Bruno Manser Fonds — is providing US$556,000, while the government of Malaysia is contributing the remainder in kind.

This project will focus more on research.

The second, which complements the first, has a total cost of US$479,500.

ITTO is contributing US$258,000 from the Emergency Supplementary Budget provided by the government of Japan, while the remaining funds will be provided by the Sarawak government in kind.

The project aims to empower and train local people in community forest management, landscape restoration, and community-based ecotourism.

In addition, it will provide infrastructure support as part of efforts to improve livelihoods and forest management.

The UBFA covers 283,500ha in northeastern Sarawak, encompassing primary forests, farm areas, settlements, timber concessions, and agricultural lands.

The four ethnic groups in the area—Penan, Kenyah, Kelabit, and Saban—all rely heavily on forests for their subsistence.