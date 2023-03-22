Oil tanker, storage tank totally destroyed in fire at Kuching depot

KUCHING (March 22): An oil tanker and an oil storage tank were totally destroyed, while a five-tonne lorry was partially damaged in a fire at a depot at Jalan Ellis here early this morning.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the depot, that was used to store the seized and confiscated items, belonged to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 12.55am and firefighters Padungan and Batu Lintang fire stations were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that the fire had totally destroyed an oil tanker, and a oil storage tank. A five-tonne lorry was also partially destroyed.

“The firefighters managed to save 14 out of 16 vehicles of various types and a store used to keep seized and confiscated items such as petroleum and LPG from being destroyed by the fire,” it added.

Bomba said the fire was put out using water sourced from the fire engine and nearby fire hydrants.

The operation ended at 1.49am.