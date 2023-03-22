Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for March 23-29 period

KUALA LUMPUR (March 22): The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol as well as diesel will remain unchanged for the week from March 23 to 29.

The Finance Ministry (MOF), in a statement today, said RON97 would remain at RM3.35 per litre, RON95 at RM2.05 and diesel at RM2.15.

“To protect consumers from the increase of global oil price, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price for the two products has increased beyond the current ceiling price,” it said.

MOF added that the government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. – Bernama