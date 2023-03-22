Premier: Schools in Sarawak to be upgraded based on standard set by state

KUCHING (March 22): The Sarawak government will ensure that all schools in the state be upgraded to the standard it had set, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this includes providing facilities that would create a conducive learning and teaching environment for both students and teachers in schools.

“This is the Sarawak government’s approach.

“I have no problem assisting our schools in the hopes that the federal government will also use this standard as a method to improve our schools,” he told a press conference after the handing over ceremony of SK Merpati Jepang’s new administrative block and upgraded academic block here today.

Abang Johari pointed out that although the standard of equipping facilities at schools such as lifts is not agreed by the Education Department, such facility is done for the convenience of teachers.

“Which is why I’ve called for all schools to be upgraded and equipped with such facilities even though they are funded by Putrajaya,” he added.

He said the state’s upgrading of schools is listed under development projects worth RM50 million and below.

“School projects are not that expensive with cost expected at around RM10 million or RM15 million.

“So if the allocation is given to us, then we can implement the project according to existing procedures and methods,” he said.

On the upgrading of SK Merpati Jepang, Abang Johari said this is one of the People’s Projects funded by the Sarawak government to develop schools that have an urgent need to be relocated, repaired or in need of new school buildings or facilities.

He said other schools in the state, which will be parked under this initiative included SK Pulo in Kuching, SK Maludam in Betong, SK Penasu in Daro, and SK Ulu Segan in Bintulu.

Also present at the press conference were Deputy Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Francis Harden Hollis; Advisor (Education) in the Premier’s Office Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong; Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki; Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development permanent secretary Azmi Bujang; Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak director Richard Tajan; and SK Merpati Jepang Parent-Teacher Association chairman Dato Dr Zaiedi Suhaili.