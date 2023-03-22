Premier to announce world’s first, Sarawak-produced technology in 2 months

KUCHING (March 22): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be announcing a world’s first and Sarawak-produced technology in two months’ time.

He hinted at a press conference that this technology will be related to fuel.

“In two months, I will announce the first technology in the world.

“This is a breakthrough in our scientific innovation. It will be the first in the world from Sarawak and we will have the IP (intellectual property),” he told members of the media at the press conference after officiating the handing-over ceremony of SK Merpati Jepang’s new administrative block and upgraded academic block here today.

Though Abang Johari did not elaborate further on this, he expressed his confidence that the technology will contribute to improving Sarawak’s economy.

“We in the Sarawak government will continue to work hard for the people and what is needed right now is for us all to stay united in order for us to continue our development efforts,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari touched on hydrogen technology, of which Sarawak is currently at the forefront.

“I was in Malinau, North Kalimantan last month where Sarawak has a hydrogen investment with Indonesia.

“Indonesian president Jokowi (Joko Widodo) in his speech then had expressed how happy he was with Sarawak, Malaysia and that we will be producing electricity in Indonesia to develop the archipelago (nusantara) together,” he said in referring to the state’s partnership with Indonesia to develop the largest hydropower station in Indonesia on the Mentarang River, located 35 kilometres from Malinau.

Sarawak, through Sarawak Energy Berhad, is a partner in the project that will produce 925 megawatts of electricity for the industrial zone in North Kalimantan.