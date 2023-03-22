QRPay, Smartlink Capital Micro Entrepreneur Scheme launched in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 22): Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick launched the QRPay and Smartlink Capital Micro Entrepreneur Scheme on Wednesday.

He said that the expansion of QRPay as E-wallet together with the Mastercard facility in Sabah is suitable with the current digital technology flow.

“As the minister at the Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Ministry, I welcome activities that support entrepreneurial development in the nation.

“The digitalisation era has changed our way of transacting whereby payment for goods and services is done through electronic means and the use of E-wallet.

“I welcome the expansion of QRPay to Sabah,” he said in his speech at the launch of QRPay and Smartlink Capital Micro Entrepreneur scheme at the Sabah International Convention Centre on Wednesday.

Ewon participated in the launching via online as he was in Kuala Lumpur for the parliament sitting.

He said that Sabah has 3.3 million population and is the focus of tourists from in and out of the country.

“It will guarantee a variety of transactions for example at hotels, handicraft centres, restaurants and booths, shopping complexes and other tourism destinations in Sabah.

“The Sabah Tourism Board reported more than 1.7 million tourists to Sabah in 2022, and this is an encouraging number,” he said.

QRPay has 8,201 users and the accumulated transactions are more than RM13.5 million.