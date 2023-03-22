Ramadan message of modesty, humanity should be spread, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (March 22): The message of the month of Ramadan that promotes the values of modesty and humanity across the boundaries of religion, groups and the needs of the underprivileged to be widely disseminated, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Let’s pray together and increase our efforts to achieve His blessings throughout this month.

“From the Holy Land, Azizah (Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail) and I pray that Malaysia will continue to prosper and always be under the protection of Allah SWT,” he said in a Facebook post.

Anwar is currently in Jeddah for a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Muslims in Malaysia will begin fasting tomorrow (March 23). – Bernama