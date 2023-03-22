Rural development, economic empowerment top priority for Abun

MIRI (March 22): Newly minted senator Abun Sui Anyit has pledged to champion the needs and issues close to the hearts of the people in rural Sarawak in the Upper House of Malaysian parliament.

He is the second from the Orang Ulu community in central Sarawak to be appointed senator in over two decades after the late Gerogre Odem @ Adam.

Asked on the key issue he will be raising in his maiden appearance at the Senate, he said: “Since Sarawak is among the poorest states, I want to speak on the development of rural areas in Sarawak, eradication of hardcore poverty in Sarawak.”

A lawyer by profession, he is currently a PKR central leadership council member and deputy chairman of PKR Sarawak leadership council. He stood as PKR candidate in Ulu Rejang in the past three general elections and once in the state election for Murum seat.

Party comrade and former Miri MP Dr Michael Teo Yu Keng said Abun deserves the appointment as he has worked hard to serve the people, particularly the rural communities, despite facing the uphill struggle spanning many years.

Abun has also mooted the idea of empowering rural population with holistic economic development through farming based on the successful Felda concept to the top party leadership.

Abun said he will also be highlighting the plight of rural folks in the interior without identity card or are stateless.

“I will also call for balanced infrastructure especially access roads to rural areas like Belaga and Baram,” he said.

In his election campaign in the 15th General Election last year, he pledged to press for the construction of a road connecting the Hulu Rajang border area to Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara if PH won.

This was due to Hulu Rajang, a large region in Malaysia, still being very backward.

He has been quoted as saying: “My struggle is to establish a road from Nusantara, Indonesia to Hulu Rajang. This is what I am asking the new PM later.”

He lost to GPS candidate Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong in all the three past general elections.

Expressing his gratitude and appreciation for the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong and trust of Prime Minister and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his appointment as senator, he said the announcement had brought delight to the people of central Sarawak, particularly in Belaga.

Abun said he is clueless on who nominated him for the post but said “It is my instinct and feeling that the approval came under the Secretariat of the Unity Government. I trust that I am ready to serve as senator”.

Meanwhile, Miri MP Chiew Choon Man in congratulating Abun said the appointment was recognition of Abun’s sweat and tears for the party and the people of Sarawak.

“It is testament to his leadership skills, unwavering commitment to excellence and passion for public service,” said Chiew.

He believes Abun will make a tremendous impact in his role as senator, and will continue to work tirelessly towards the betterment of the society.