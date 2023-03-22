Sad 22nd birthday for Baram youth still awaiting citizenship

MIRI (March 22): Francis Imannuel turned 22 today but he has little to celebrate as his citizenship application filed eight years ago is still pending.

Unlike his peers, who are now busy with classes and examinations at university, Francis works as a part-time sales assistant at a packaging manufacturer here.

He has had to put his dreams of a tertiary education on hold as his citizenship application filed on April 14, 2015 with the National Registration Department (JPN) is still being processed.

“Eight years on, I am still waiting for the status of my citizenship, which I applied when I was 14 years old under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution.

“While all my friends had been able to further their tertiary education, I am stuck here as I cannot pursue my studies due to my status,” he said in an interview today.

Francis first shared his story with The Borneo Post in September last year.

After his story was published, Deputy for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting offered to assist by writing a supporting letter to the Home Ministry.

“From 2015, I had gone back and forth to JPN Miri to enquire about the status of my application.

“I even checked many times through the website regarding my status, but as of today, it still says that my application is still being processed,” he said.

Francis was born to a Malaysian father from Long Ikang, Baram and Indonesian mother on March 22, 2001.

His parents married according to Kayan Kenyah customs on Aug 11, 2000.

He is the youngest of four children and all his older siblings have been granted Malaysian citizenship.

“I am not adopted nor did my parents pick me up from anywhere. I am their biological son and my father’s name and his citizenship are clearly stated in my birth certificate just like my siblings.

“That is why it is mind-boggling to me, why mine is so difficult to approve,” stated a clearly frustrated Francis.

He also questioned whether or not he has to submit a new application now that he has turned 22.

This is because Article 15A of the Federal Constitution states that the federal government has the power to register any person below the age of 21 as a citizen “in special circumstances as it deems fit”.

“I went to JPN Miri recently and they told me that I do not have to make a new application pending the result of my previous application under Article 15A,” he said.

In 2022, the state government announced that the Premier’s office would issue temporary documentation to eligible stateless children applying for citizenship under Section 15A of the Federal Constitution to support them in having access to education and health facilities.

Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah was quoted as saying that the initiative is a manifestation of its commitment to the universal agenda particularly the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) 1989 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030.

Last month, Fatimah said stateless children in Sarawak who have applied for citizenship will be able to attend school when the new term starts in March by using the reference number given by the National Registration Department (JPN) during their application for citizenship.

The Borneo Post has reached out to Fatimah on Francis’ citizenship application and his wish to pursue his tertiary education.