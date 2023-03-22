Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office to open in Brunei soon

KUCHING (March 22): The Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office (Stato) Brunei is expected to open in Bandar Seri Begawan within this year after an agreement was inked today.

In a statement today, the agreement was signed by Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Abu Bakar Marzuki representing Stato Brunei Sdn Bhd, and Awang Damit Awang Osman representing Pavo Point Management.

It said Stato Brunei is expected to commence operation this year, and will be a one-stop centre for investment and businesses as well as tourism players in Brunei to meet and liaise with Sarawak on a regular basis.

The objective of Stato Brunei is to further enhance business and tourism collaborations between Brunei and Sarawak, the statement added.

Present during the agreement signing ceremony were Malaysia’s Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah; Sarawak’s Deputy Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail; and High Commissioner of Malaysia to Brunei Darussalam Raja Dato’ Reza Raja Zaib Shah.