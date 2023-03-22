Setting up casino in Sarawak will be uphill battle, say tourism stakeholders

KUCHING (March 22): Setting up a casino here the likes of those in Genting Highlands will be a challenge for Sarawak based on past experience, say tourism stakeholders.

Malaysia Association of Hotels (MAH) Sarawak Chapter chairman John Teo pointed out there was a previous attempt in the late 90s to open a casino in the state.

“An application to have a casino in Sarawak was proposed in 1997 to 1998 to the then PM (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) through a local tycoon from one of the casino operators in Bario. Due to the Syariah law, it was turned down.

“If the plan to have the casino in Bario was successful then, Sarawak would be a much richer state and a proper link road up to Bario would have been a dream come true then,” he said.

According to him, taking into consideration that casino tax is 35 per cent of gross gaming revenue, having a casino would significantly improve Sarawak’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Teo said there would also be huge employment opportunities for at least 10,000 employees with salaries ranging from RM3,000 to above RM18,000 (senior manager), while a vice-president at a casino could earn over RM25,000 per month.

“With the influx of tourists going to the casino, as well as many of the high rollers, Sarawak will be able to attract more 5-star properties, 5-star service standards, with 5-star rated tourists.

“Indirectly, all the businesses in Sarawak will increase threefold and we will be able to see many more quality tourism products coming up. With all the business coming in, this will lead to Sarawakians earning at least a minimum of RM3,000 salary, not the present RM1,500,” he projected.

Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Sarawak Chapter chairman Oscar Choo said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah choosing not to rule out opening a casino in Sarawak should be lauded and applauded.

“Casinos have long been situated as a major stimulus for tourism development as it drives tourism both domestically and internationally into a destination.

“And what’s attractive about casinos is that it draws premium players into the destination who have high spending power,” he said.

Choo said if developed properly by a renowned brand, casinos are built alongside hotels, restaurants, entertainment, attractions, retail, convention facilities, and recreational opportunities catering for several markets.

This automatically gives a pull factor to the destination at large and creates job opportunities for the tourism and hospitality industry, he said.

However, in order for a casino to have a positive impact on the destination, Sarawak would first need to look into its own tourism infrastructure, which is currently questionable, he added.

Choo stressed it is also crucial that stringent laws and legal controls be put in place to deter the local urban market from fall into the gambling trap.

Yesterday, Abdul Karim had said that the possibility of developing the Padawan highlands into the country’s second Genting Highlands could not be ruled out.

He said that it could be a good idea if regulated properly and as long as it does not lead to big social problems.