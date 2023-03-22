Shahelmey yet to get suspension letter from Umno

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 22): Putatan Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said Wednesday that he had yet to receive an official letter regarding his suspension from Umno.

The Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III said he only learnt of the matter through the media and would not make any decision until he had heard officially from Umno.

“We wait for confirmation on my six-year suspension. (Even) if it becomes a reality, my status as MP is still valid,” he told reporters after the presentation of moreh (supper after terawih prayers) contributions at Masjid Daerah Putatan here Wednesday.

Shahelmey, who is also state Works Minister and Tanjung Keramat assemblyman, said his status as an MP would only be affected if he switched parties.

Last Sunday, Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin announced that the membership of Shahelmey had been suspended because he did not abide by the party’s decision to withdraw support from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor as the Chief Minister on Jan 7 this year. – Bernama