Sibu woman loses RM37,000 to forex scam after clicking Telegram link

SIBU (March 22): A 30-year-old woman here has lost RM37,217 to a foreign exchange (forex) investment scam.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, the victim, who was interested in joining the scheme, had clicked on a Telegram link, which led her to lose the amount of money.

“The victim had made seven transactions into five different bank accounts from March 8 to 20 in order for her to earn points and 100 per cent profits.

“The victim was then asked by the suspect to transfer RM41,447 in order for her to get back her money, including bonus of RM237,439,” he said in a press statement today.

The victim, who became suspicious and felt deceived, decided to lodge a police report, he added.

Meanwhile, Zulkipli urged the public to check with Bank Negara Malaysia before making any investments.

“We would also like advise them not to easily believe if they are being promised higher investment returns than the one offered by licensed financial institutions,” he added.

For advice and further details, contact National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 or CCID Scam Response Center on 03-26101559 and follow @CyberCrimeAlertRMP Facebook page

The public can also verify suspicious bank accounts and telephone numbers at http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/.