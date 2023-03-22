Strategy to accelerate economic recovery among focus of Parliament sitting today

KUALA LUMPUR (March 22): The government’s strategy to accelerate the country’s economic recovery to meet the needs of vulnerable groups, and micro, small and medium enterprises (PMKS) is among the issues to be raised at the Dewan Rakyat meeting today.

According to the Order Paper on the official Parliament website, the matter will be raised by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (PN-Pagoh) in a question to the Minister of Economy regarding the strategy and steps the government will take to speed up the recovery of the country’s economy during the oral question and answer session.

Another is the proposed amendment to Section 309 of the Penal Code to decriminalise attempted suicide to address the issue of the increasing number of attempted suicides in the country through a question by Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching) to the Prime Minister.

There will also be a question from Zulkifli Ismail (PN-Jasin) to the Minister of Higher Education regarding the enforcement of the National Language Act at institutions of higher learning, especially in the teaching and learning sessions.

After the question and answer session, the Dewan Rakyat will continue with the debate and winding up of the Supply Bill 2023 at the committee level. – Bernama