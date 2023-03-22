VIP Asean Cup football tournament proposed in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 22): If all goes according to plan the VIP Asean Cup football tournament will be held here in October.

President of VIP World Football Federation (VWFF), Dr Nutcharut Klamthawee, said they have suggested for Kota Kinabalu to be the venue of the tournament during a courtesy call to Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin here on Wednesday.

Dr Nutcharut, who led the Thailand-based VWFF delegation, said the federation was an important medium to strengthen bonds apart from promoting sports and tourism industries between the countries.

“VWFF is not only focusing on football but more to bringing benefits to the host country especially in term of domestic tourism and investment from within and outside of the country, ” said Dr Nutcharut who is also the advisor to Thailand’s deputy trade minister.

Ellron, meanwhile, has stated the ministry’s fullest support of having the tournament here.

In a statement to the press, Ellron said it was a golden opportunity that Sabah must not miss out on considering the wide economics potential that it would bring to the State, particularly in sports and tourism sectors.

The Ministry’s permanent secretary Datuk Mansur Asun, Sabah Sports Council director Mohd Asneh Mohd Noor, Sabah Sports Board general manager Terrence Pudin as well as the VWFF delegation also comprising its deputy president Niphon Pheurket and vice president Adelaide Cornelius were also present.