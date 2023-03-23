43 pints of blood collected during St Columba’s Church blood donation drive in Miri

MIRI (March 23): Forty-three pints of blood were collected during the St Columba’s Church blood donation drive held here recently.

Organised in collaboration with the Miri Hospital Blood Bank, the blood donation drive took place at SMK St Columba and officiated by the event’s organising chairman Rev Roland Rayang.

“Through the blood donation drive, we managed to collect 43 pints of blood from donors consisting of parishioners, teachers and members of the public,” said Roland.

According to Roland, the blood donation drive was aimed at instilling and encouraging healthy lifestyle among Miri residents through community activities.

“It is our shared responsibility to ensure that the blood supply at Miri Hospital Blood Bank is sufficient at all times.

“This blood donation drive was also one of the programmes held in conjunction to mark the 100th anniversary celebration of St Columba’s Church here,” he said.

Roland hoped that such blood donation drive can enhance public awareness on the importance of donating blood as a shared responsibility whereby each pint of blood could potentially help save up to three lives.

Among those present were the church vicar Rev Rodriguez Unak Charles and other committee members.