60-year-old car driver suffers head injuries in crash with pick-up near Bintulu Airport

BINTULU (March 23): A senior citizen suffered head injuries after his car was involved in an accident with a pick-up truck at the Bintulu Airport traffic light intersection this morning.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said they received a call about the accident at 8.12am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the rescue personnel found that the accident involved a pickup truck and a sedan,” he said.

He said besides the 60-year-old driver, there was also a 61-year-old passenger in the car.

Neither the car passenger nor the 30-year-old pickup driver were physically injured in the crash.

Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) personnel gave first aid to the injured driver at the scene.

He was later taken by ambulance to Bintulu Hospital for further treatment.