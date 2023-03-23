ADVERTORIAL: All-new Toyota Vios defies expectations

KUALA LUMPUR (March 23): UMW Toyota Motor has unveiled its fourth-generation edition of the highly successful Toyota Vios, a popular subcompact sedan that has been a bestseller in the Malaysian non-national car market since its introduction in 2003, with more than half a million units sold.

The new and highly-anticipated model boasts improved performance, quicker acceleration, and new technology, making it an even more compelling choice for customers looking for a reliable, efficient, and affordable car.

For the new Vios, two variants are offered – the Vios 1.5G with Advanced features and the Vios 1.5E, which has excellent value. Both variants use the same proven 1.5-litre VVT-i engine with a new CVT for more efficient performance. The standard equipment and features have become more extensive while the look and feel of the interior gives a sense of higher quality.

Exterior Design

From any angle, it will be clear that the new Vios has a design that is a total departure from before. The ‘Power Design’ theme is expressed through the fastback silhouette which, with the lower stance, gives a sportier image. The longer wheelbase (+70 mm) as well as the large-diameter wheels at each corner add to the stronger presence of the model.

The shape of the new Vios body has been refined in the wind tunnel to achieve the best aerodynamic efficiency. This is important not only for fuel efficiency but also stability at higher speeds and a more comfortable journey with lower noise levels.

There are also features such as spats in certain areas to guide airflow and air vents to enhance the cooling performance of the brakes. The rear air spats control and suppress airflow on the tyres and accelerate underside flow to balance with the upper side, benefitting stability.

The Aeroblades for the windscreen wipers are also specially designed for less wind resistance, contributing to better aerodynamics. For the Vios 1.5G, there is the convenience of an Auto Rain Sensing Wiper system which will automatically activate the windscreen wipers when rain begins to fall on the glass.

Body Structure/ Chassis

The new Vios has an all-new platform that has been developed with weight-saving approaches without sacrificing rigidity and strength. The architecture encompasses the suspension elements as well to achieve class-leading stability and comfort. The suspension – comprising front MacPherson struts and a rear torsion beam – provides nimble handling and excellent straight-line stability.

For safe and sure stopping power, the brake system on the Vios 1.5G has disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. This variant also comes with an Electronic Parking Brake and Auto Brake Hold for more convenient operation.

Interior Design

The cabin of the new Vios has been completely redesigned, considering the advantages offered by the new DNGA platform. The longer wheelbase has also allowed for better comfort with increased spaciousness, especially for the rear passengers who get more head room, hip room, and shoulder room. The headrest shape and position are also optimised to ensure maximum support when seated and ease when getting in and out.

The front seats have also been redesigned for better support to reduce fatigue, especially on long journeys. Leather is used for the seat upholstery of the Vios 1.5G and adopts the global trends of small patterns and a 3D yarn structure. This gives a sense of premium quality which is stronger than before.

At the centre of the dashboard, the 9-inch touchscreen display panel is used for the audio system and infotainment system as well as the 3D Panoramic View Monitor (PVM). With wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, smartphone apps (Waze, Spotify, etc) can be easily transferred to the screen and used from there. Storage space for a smartphone is available below the air-conditioner controls. Also, three USB charging points are provided, where the Rear USB Port is fast charging with one being Type-C for newer devices.

In terms of the new dashboard design for the Vios 1.5G, there is a digital instrument panel which can be customised while the Vios 1.5E is fitted with Optitron meters that are bright and clear.

The occupants of the Vios 1.5G can now travel in greater comfort with the fully automatic air conditioning system that controls the temperature and volume of airflow. The cabin temperature is maintained at the desired level with air flowing around through the use of different vents. New for this model is the provision of rear air-con vents behind the centre console box to bring cool air to the back.

Both Vios variants now come with a Front Digital Video Recorder (DVR) with Smartphone Connectivity which will be useful for recording journeys as well as having recorded evidence of an incident in the event of a dispute.

Powertrain

The new Vios is powered by the latest 2NR-VE Dual VVT-i 4-cylinder 16-valve DOHC engine. Engine response has been improved compared to the engine used previously, with maximum power rated at 106 PS at 6,000 rpm and maximum torque of 138Nm at 4,200 rpm.

Power delivery to the front wheels goes through a brand new continuously variable transmission (CVT). This is a 7-speed CVT with Sequential Shiftmatic transmission which has a manual mode for the driver to select the virtual gears using paddle shifters (1.5G) or the shift lever. The Split Mode of operation of the CVT optimises performance for maximum fuel efficiency and dynamic performance.

Safety

While the new platform enhances the strength and rigidity of the structure for better Passive Safety during an accident, Active Safety has been greatly improved in the new Vios with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), an integrated suite of active safety systems.

With TSS, some systems are integrated and use a Stereo camera mounted on the top of the windscreen to monitor the road ahead for the on-board computer to assess the situation.

There are also systems to help keep the car safely within its lane, Lane Departure Warning (LDW). Using road markings as a reference, the system will alert the driver if the car is moving out of its lane – which could lead to a collision with other vehicles. If the driver does not act to bring the car back to its lane, then the Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) system will apply a gentle force to the steering to guide the car back. There’s also Front Departure Alert which lets the driver know when the car ahead moves off during stops.

A new safety feature is Pedal Misoperation Control (PMC), whereby the PMC will suppress engine output if an obstacle like a wall is detected ahead when the pedal is depressed. If necessary, the brakes will also be applied.

Included in the new Vios is a Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) which can constantly track the car’s location using GPS/GSM signals. This will enable it to be located if it is stolen so faster recovery by the police is possible.

Zero Boundaries when it comes to Customer Needs

In developing this new generation, Toyota, as always, listened to feedback from its customers to understand their expectations and needs. This was particularly important because todays’ generation of car-buyers have new and more demanding expectations, even of an entry-level model like the Vios.

Assembled locally at Assembly Services Sdn Bhd, UMW Toyota Motor’s own plant in Selangor, the Vios is available with a choice of five exterior colours. These are Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Nebula Blue Metallic, Attitude Black, and Spicy Scarlet which is a brand-new choice.

“The response for the All-New Toyota Vios has been phenomenal, with more than 5,000 orders to date made since we announced our order-taking on February 24, 2023. This is a testament to the popularity of the All-New Toyota Vios in the Malaysian market,” said UMW Toyota Motor president Datuk Ravindran K.

All-New Toyota Vios comes with a five-year warranty and unlimited mileage. Owners will also enjoy 24SEVEN Road Assist and a free three-year subscription to the Toyota Vehicle Telematics System which monitors the car’s location at all times.

Anyone can now test drive their favourite Toyota Vios during the ‘Showroom Weekender’ event and experience the joy and freedom of seamless car ownership. UMW Toyota Motor will be offering exclusive test drive gifts at all showrooms nationwide from March 24 till 26, 2023. Customers can contact the Toyota toll-free number 1-800-8-TOYOTA (1800-8-869682) for more information or assistance.