Chicken wholesaler strikes RM23 mln Toto 4D Jackpot 1 in Perak

KUCHING (March 23): A chicken wholesaler from Perak won the RM23 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on March 19 by betting on the registration numbers of all vehicles owned by his family members.

The 49-year-old told STM Lottery Sdn Bhd that he only started betting on the registration numbers of the vehicles owned by his family members after his youngest son bought a new car three months ago.

“I thought it would be interesting to bet on the five car registration numbers owned by my family members including myself.

“So I played Toto 4D Jackpot’s System Play to bet all five sets of car registration numbers and my two sons’ car numbers emerged as the pair of winning numbers – 4147 and 9590,” he said when collecting his winnings at STM Lottery Sdn Bhd.

His System 5 ticket won him a whopping RM22,991,136.80 and an additional RM1,008 as a System Play bonus.

“I was speechless when I saw both winning numbers went up to the top three prizes. I had a sleepless night until I came to collect my prize today,” he added.

The winner said he would only plan how to spend his newfound wealth after he has safely deposited the winnings into his bank account.