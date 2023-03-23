Don reminds Muslims Ramadan not just about fasting

KUCHING (March 23): The Muslim community must remember that the holy month of Ramadan is not just about the need to abstain from food and beverages during the day, said Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

The Universiti Sains Malaysia Faculty of Syariah and Law associate professor said many Islamic scholars have studied the subject of the importance of Ramadan.

“Based on the Quranic verse, fasting is for the believers to become righteous. The word righteous here is not confined to the area of controlling one’s desire from having food and drink.

“It also includes controlling and preventing from doing or saying anything which can destroy the main purpose of fasting that prevents a person from becoming a true and devoted Muslim,” he said in a statement today.

Muzaffar stressed that the entire idea of fasting “is definitely to get closer to Allah”.

“In doing this, fasting must be a period of total dedication to Allah with an increase in activities that are in consonance with the dictates of Allah while also shunning the ways of the devil,” he said.

As such, he said during Ramadan Muslims must ensure that they change bad habits in order to lead them onto the track of righteousness.

“They must also control themselves from committing or doing any acts which can make their fasting futile.

“They must control their speech and behaviour while observing their fasting. Believers must not utter words which can hurt other people’s feelings or get involved in slandering or backbiting,” he stressed.

Muzaffar added believers must also fill their days with activities that are beneficial to themselves and others.

“It is better for us to use this Ramadan period well, maximise the opportunity, and become a better being after Ramadan.

“Ramadan offers a unique opportunity to earn Allah’s pleasure and the process starts now. May this year’s Ramadan bring many blessings to every Muslim,” he said.