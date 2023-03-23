Early morning blaze damages houses in Serian village

KUCHING (March 23): A fire around 4.50am today damaged two adjacent wooden houses in Kampung Hulu 2, Serian.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement no injuries were reported as the owners of both houses managed to escape to safety.

“Upon the arrival of firefighters at the scene, the fire was already at its peak.

“Immediately, our firefighters began to conduct their strategy to extinguish the flames by using water from the firetruck,” said the statement.

Moments later, firefighters managed to get the fire at both houses, measuring around 37 square metres and 56 square metres, under control.

After ensuring that the area was safe and the fire fully extinguished, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 6am.

At the scene were firefighters from the Serian fire station, who also conducted their investigation to pinpoint the cause of the fire.

In a separate fire today, an excavator parked at Kampung Quop Dayak was 70 per cent destroyed after it caught fire at 2.43am.

At the scene were firefighters from the Kota Samarahan fire station, who managed to extinguish the fire with water sourced from their fire truck.

No injuries were reported from the fire and Bomba wrapped up the operation at 3.55am.