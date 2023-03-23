Families from 3 Kuching villages receive food packets sponsored by Chinese Embassy

KUCHING (March 23): About 100 households from three villages in Kuching City yesterday received dry food packets in a charity event organised by Yayasan Ikram Malaysia in conjunction with the Ramadan month.

The food items were sponsored by the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia. The recipients are from Kampung Sungai Periok, Kampung Jalan Mendu and Kampung Sri Maimunah.

Gracing the event was the Minister of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, Tang Rui, who was accompanied by the Chinese Consul-General in Kuching, Xing Weiping; Yayasan Ikram Malaysia chief executive officer Kamsani Nasir and head of Sarawak operations, Satria Arjuna Julaihi.

In his speech, Tang said the Chinese Embassy and the consulate-general in Kuching have been working with the Malaysian government and civil society to carry out various charitable activities in the country.

“Ramadan is the most important and auspicious month of the entire year for Muslims. Throughout Ramadan, Muslim friends observe fast and perform prayers to purify body and mind,” said Tang at an open community hall of Kampung Sri Maimunah here yesterday.

He said the Muslim community in China, such as the Uygur and Hui, also perform prayers and conduct good deeds during the month to purify their body and mind.

“These customs allow us to understand the Muslim values of self-reflection, compassion, kindness and generosity, as well as the Islamic spirit of benevolence, tolerance, harmony and togetherness.”

Tang also pointed out relations between China and Malaysia started thousands of years ago when Admiral Zheng He, also known as Laksamana Cheng Ho, commanded seven voyages and visited Melaka five times.

He also said this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China-Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership and the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations next year.

“Both sides will continue to strengthen cooperation, enhance friendship and work towards the direction of building China-Malaysia community with a shared future to bring greater benefits for the two countries’ peoples,” said Tang.