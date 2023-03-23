Johor Sultan says working well with Anwar compared to past PMs, wants Putrajaya to get get rid of corruption ‘cancer’

KUALA LUMPUR (March 23): Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar said he has been able to work well with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister, compared to any past heads of the Malaysian government.

He told The Star in an interview published today that he was able to get along better with Anwar as they regularly exchange views through meetings and phone calls, especially about his ideas for Johor’s development.

“We consult each other and exchange ideas on how we can develop the state better,” Sultan Ibrahim was quoted as saying.

He was also reported saying that the Anwar government must live up to the high expectations Malaysians have of them to get rid of corruption, which he described as a “cancer”.

He said the current federal government must work harder and not give excuses to root out the disease after the first 100 days of being appointed to power.

“If Najib can be put in jail, what about others?” Sultan Ibrahim was quoted saying.

He referring to Malaysia’s sixth prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who is currently serving his 12-year jail sentence after being convicted of money and power abuses in connection with RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former unit of sovereign investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

“Malaysia’s reputation has suffered because of corruption. We need to get rid of this cancer,” the sultan told the newspaper. – Malay Mail