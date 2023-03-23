Kit Siang calls for Parliament sitting extension to debate Vision 2020’s ‘total failure’

KUCHING (March 23): Malaysians must be enlightened on why Vision 2020 was a total failure, said Democratic Action Party veteran Lim Kit Siang.

He called for the current Parliament sitting, which will end on April 4, to be extended by another two days to debate the issue.

“All Malaysians must find out the reasons why Vision 2020 had been a total failure with Malaysia more corrupt, disunited, and polarised along race and religious lines at the end when compared to the beginning of Vision 2020 in 1991,” he said in a statement today.

Lim opined as a result of the 30 years between 1991 and 2020, Malaysia was headed to become a failed and divided state.

“If we do not want to see Malaysia end up as a failed and divided state when we mark our first centennial in 2057, the nation must perform a national introspection as to why Vision 2020 had failed so far,” he said.

He said the parliamentary debate should also touch on why all the nine strategic challenges to make Vision 2020 a success were all abject failures.

He further suggested that Parliament pass a resolution to endorse the nine strategic challenges as the basis of Malaysian nation-building for the next 10 years.

“Something is very wrong if there are MPs who oppose the nine strategic challenges as the basis of nation-building for the next 10 years, for these challenges are consistent with and fulfil the Malaysian Constitution and the five principles of nation-building as contained in Rukun Negara,” he said.

According to Lim, Vision 2020 committed Malaysia to the “pursuit of excellence, fully aware of all its potentials, psychologically subservient to none, and respected by the peoples of other nations” but the country failed dismally.

He opined that the extended Parliament sitting should be followed up with debates nationwide as this will determine whether Malaysia can be saved by a reset and return to the original nation-building principles agreed to by the nation’s founding fathers.

He added that it should also fulfil the aspirations of Bapa Malaysia, Tunku Abdul Rahman, to be “a beacon of light in a difficult and distracted world”.

Vision 2020 was introduced by then fourth prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the tabling of the Sixth Malaysia Plan in 1991.

It called for Malaysia to become a self-sufficient industrialised nation by 2020.