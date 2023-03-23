Life ‘very difficult’ for family in Lawas still struggling with citizenship issues

MIRI (March 23): Diana Anderias was born in Kampung Lumut, Lawas, in 1973 to Anderias Sia and Ribka Palong.

Born in Indonesia in the early 1940s, her parents have been living in Lawas since 1965.

Diana, who will turn 50 this August, is still considered an Indonesian.

Diana, her siblings and their parents were only issued with a Temporary Identification Card (MyKAS) in the 1980s.

MyKAS is a personal document issued by the National Registration Department (JPN) based on Regulation 5(3)(c) of the National Registration Regulations 1990.

With these documents, Diana and four other siblings were able to finish school at SMK Lawas.

However, they were unable to pursue further studies because of their nationality status.

Eldest brother Dickson Anderias, now 57, said he was a student of Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Haji Bujang in Miri between 1978 and 1986, where he completed his Form 6.

“However, I could not further my studies because we’re not Malaysians; we’re MyKAS holders.

“I went for police inspector and Bomba (Fire and Rescue Department) job interviews in the late 1980s, but landed neither because of my (citizenship) status,” he said in an interview recently.

Today, Dickson works as a garbage collector in Limbang to support his family including Diana, who has cancer.

According to Dickson, his sister was married to a Sabahan and together, the couple raised three children now aged 21, 23 and 24.

Diana, however, separated from her husband about 10 years ago and is now living with Dickson’s two eldest children who take turns looking after her in Kota Kinabalu.

“Diana moved to Kota Kinabalu in November last year when she was first diagnosed with cancer. She has Stage 4 cervical cancer and breast cancer.

“Currently, she is staying at a relative’s house in Kota Kinabalu as we want her to be near the hospital. She has to go to hospital every week,” said Dickson, adding that she was admitted to Hospital Likas again last week.

The family, he said, had been supporting Diana financially, but he admitted that at times, it was difficult with them having their own families to care for.

“We normally collect among ourselves to pay for her transportation to the hospital, her treatment, as well as other needs.

“Of us five siblings, only Dennis and I are working.

“Dennis is a pastor of a church in Sandakan, Sabah, while our sisters Derita @ Anita, Jeneffer and Diana are housewives,” said Dickson.

“Even so, Dennis cannot do much to help Diana as he is also suffering from intestinal obstruction; he is still doing follow-ups at a government hospital in Kota Kinabalu.”

Dickson said the family was hoping to raise some funds for Diana.

“We never stop supporting Diana and her children with whatever we have at hand, but sometimes, it’s just not enough,” he said.

Dickson also lamented about how being ‘stateless’ had made life very difficult for the family, especially their parents who are now in their late 70s.

“Not only it is difficult to find jobs with better pay, we also cannot get any assistance from the government, and neither can we afford better healthcare – all because of our status.

“Anita, Dennis and Diana have very limited freedom when it comes to moving from one place to another, especially when that requires them to cross the border (at Brunei or Sindumin).

“Our youngest Jeneffer cannot travel at all because she does not have any personal documents with her, including her birth certificate, despite having been born in Sarawak,” said Dickson.

Making things even more complicated is the fact that MyKAS holders must renew their documents every five years.

Dickson said Dennis, Anita and Diana had not been able to renew their MyKAS at JPN Lawas.

“Anita’s MyKAS expired in 2020, both Dennis’ and Diana’s expired in 2021, while mine will expire next year,” said Dickson.

“We want the government – the JPN, in particular – to explain why their (Dennis, Anita and Diana) MyKAS can no longer be renewed? If their MyKAS could not be renewed, then what’s their status now?

“Are they considered illegal immigrants?” he questioned.

Dickson said he and his siblings had never been to Indonesia.

“Our parents have not returned to Indonesia since they came here in 1965,” he added.

Those wishing to help the family can channel donations to Maybank account number 1110-4801-4184, belonging to Diana’s son Dyvictor Berdy.

His bank account is being used because Diana herself does not have one.

Alternatively, Dickson can be contacted via 016-9653447, or Diana (010-270 6861).