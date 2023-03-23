Miri court fines Indonesian man RM7,300 for drug possession

MIRI (March 23): A foreign man was fined RM7,300 in default five months’ imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here for drug possession.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Karman from Buttu Batu, Indonesia, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39A(1) of the same Act, which provides for a jail term up to five years and whipping up to nine strokes.

According to the facts of the case, Karman was found to be in possession of 4.94g of methamphetamine at Morsjaya Hawker Centre in Jalan Morsjaya here at 4.35pm on Jan 11 this year.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented by a legal counsel.