Miri man jailed five months for housebreaking

MIRI (March 23): A 34-year-old man was sentenced to five months’ imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to housebreaking.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi, who meted out the sentence against Abdul Sairul Yahya from Kampung Tudan Phase 4 here, also ordered for his jail sentence to run from the date of his arrest on Feb 27, this year.

Abdul Sairul was charged under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment of up to five years and shall be liable to a fine, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Abdul Sairul was found to have broken into a house at Lorong Delima 3, Tudan Phase 4, which was used to keep properties belonging to the house owner around 10pm on Feb 27, this year.

In mitigation, Abdul Sairul appealed for a lighter sentence as this was his first offence.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented by a legal counsel.