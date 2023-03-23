Miri mayor: Lutong community library blueprint for devt of new library

MIRI (March 23): The Lutong Community Library will be Miri City Council’s (MCC) blueprint for the development of a new library in the future.

Miri mayor Adam Yii said library service was one of MCC’s components in the Miri Smart City initiatives.

“The establishment of this new concept of community library will be the blueprint for future development of MCC’s new libraries,” he said in his address when officiating at the soft launching of Lutong Community Library (Phase 2) at MYY Mall in Lutong yesterday.

Yii, who is also Pujut assemblyman, said the MCC had rebranded the conventional Lutong library with a new concept: Lutong Community Library.

The new library, he said, had been relocated to another strategic location – on the first floor of MYY Mall.

“Phase 1 of the new library was launched on March 23 last year.

“With this new library concept, the number of visitors is constantly rising from an average of 120 visitors per month previously to about 3,000 people per month. It shows that the new concept of the community library is well received by the public, especially those residing in Lutong.”

Unlike conventional libraries, he said the community-based library had multiple functions such as a multi-sensory area with audio video enhancements, games rooms equipped with facilities for carrying out e-sport and a tutorial corner that provides service to students who are unable to attend private tuition class.

There is also a marker space, an open space with computer facilities pre-installed with software/applications and a 3D printer to inspire creativity and innovation among young children.

Deputy mayor Julaihi Mohamad, MCC acting secretary Abdul Rahman Taupek, Warisan Teamwork Sdn Bhd director Ian Kuek and councillors were also present at the function.