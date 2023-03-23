Newly-minted Senator Roderick Wong to focus on issues affecting S’wak youths

SIBU (March 23): Newly-minted Senator Roderick Wong intends to give more focus on issues affecting youths in Sarawak, in particular his hometown, Sarikei as his immediate task.

“As a young senator, I will accept this challenge, focus on youth issues, and bring Sarawak issues especially Sarikei parliamentary constituency to the Parliament to ensure the people’s problems are highlighted,” the 33-year-old Wong told The Borneo Post today, when asked on his immediate task as a senator.

As the Dewan Negara’s duty is to review and approve bills brought up by the Dewan Rakyat, Wong, who is the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarikei secretary, said he also will play a supervisory role to defend the rights and well-being of the people.

He also assured the people that he will do his level best to adapt to the operation of the Parliament as soon as possible.

He took the opportunity to thank DAP for giving him the opportunity and for trusting him.

On March 20, Wong and fellow Sarawakian Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak deputy chairman Abun Sui Anyit.were among 16 individuals appointed as Senators of the Dewan Negara.

Wong is the son of former Sarikei MP Andrew Wong Ling Biu.