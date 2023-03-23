Proposal for paid MRSM, haj cost among focus of Parliament sitting today

KUALA LUMPUR (March 23): The proposal to create a paid version of the Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) for the affluent will be raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament website, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (PH-Muar) will raise the question to the Minister of Rural and Regional Development about the process and sources of funding to build paid MRSM as well as the student selection process.

The matter will be raised during the Minister’s Question Time as soon as the sitting begins at 10 am.

There will also be a question regarding the basis of the government’s consideration of placing the cost of pilgrims’ expenses according to the B40, M40 and T20 income categories by Datuk Ahmad Saad @ Yahaya (PN-Pokok Sena) to the Prime Minister.

During the oral question and answer session, Datuk Dr Alias Razak (PN-Kuala Nerus) will ask the Health Minister whether the government has plans to build multi-storey car parks in all government hospitals to solve the issue of limited parking spaces.

Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) will ask the Minister of Home Affairs when the Federal Constitution can be amended to enable children born overseas to Malaysian mothers, who are married to foreigners, to automatically become citizens.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat sitting will continue with the debate and the winding up of the Supply Bill 2023 at the committee level. – Bernama