Proposed MRSM pay schools will not involve govt funds, says Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR (March 23): The proposal to establish Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) pay schools for well-to-do groups will not involve any government allocations, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said this ‘futuristic plan’ by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) would use the private financing initiative (PFI) and funding through collaboration with financial institutions.

Ahmad Zahid also gave an assurance that the fee-paying MRSM would not be built on land reserved for projects meant to benefit the poor.

“We will cooperate with several parties using smart partnership for its construction,” he said during Minister’s Question Time (MQT) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (PH-Muar) on whether the government would utilise Mara land reserved for poor people and the B40 group to cater for the schooling of T20 and M40 children.

