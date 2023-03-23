Sarawak delegation on a follow-up visit to Brunei’s Ministry

KUCHING (March 23): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan yesterday paid a courtesy call to Brunei Darussalam’s Minister of Foreign Affairs II Dato Seri Setia Awang Erywan Pehin Datu Pekema Jaya Mohd Yusof.

The visit, held at the Brunei Darussalam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office, saw Awang Tengah highlighting potential cooperation opportunities between Brunei Darussalam and Sarawak, particularly in socio-economic activities.

Among the matters discussed were related to the development of the Pan Borneo Highway and the Northern Coastal Highway, the facilitation of cross-border movement and the Sarawak government’s readiness to help Brunei achieve 10 per cent renewable energy resources.

The meeting was a follow-up to the meeting between His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah with Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim in February, and which had also been attended by the state government delegation.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah; Deputy Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong and Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Ngumbang were among those present during the visit.